Morgan County Murder Case Moved to Moniteau County

A murder suspect from Stover waives his arraignment in circuit court clearing the way for his case to continue to trial…but the case will not be tried in Morgan County. 50-year-old Thomas Capps appeared in custody on Monday waiving arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It’s alleged that Capps shot Ronald Salmons, Junior and attempted to make it look like a home invasion in March, 2015. During the hearing, a motion granting a change of venue to Moniteau County was also granted.