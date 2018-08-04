Morgan County R-2 Schools Prep for New Year

Morgan County R-2 school officials have spent part of their summer upgrading some aging facilities. Some of their summer maintenance work has included tile replacement in their nearly 40-year old high school and putting the finishing touches on installing a new greenhouse for the FFA program. As the new school year approaches, parental outreach and student safety are two areas of concentration.

NEWS-8-4-18 Ryerson summer 1 - 4th August 2018

Parent University will be a series of courses for parents to teach them what they need to know to be able to help their children with their classwork. Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says they’ll also be expanding their elementary office and health room area.

NEWS-8-4-18 Ryerson summer 2 - 4th August 2018

The district is also adding a robotics class this year. New staff members will be in this coming week. Students return to classes on August 20th.