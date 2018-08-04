News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Morgan County R-2 Schools Prep for New Year

By Leave a Comment

Morgan County R-2 school officials have spent part of their summer upgrading some aging facilities.  Some of their summer maintenance work has included tile replacement in their nearly 40-year old high school and putting the finishing touches on installing a new greenhouse for the FFA program.  As the new school year approaches, parental outreach and student safety are two areas of concentration. 

 

      NEWS-8-4-18 Ryerson summer 1 - 4th August 2018

 

Parent University will be a series of courses for parents to teach them what they need to know to be able to help their children with their classwork.  Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says they’ll also be expanding their elementary office and health room area.

 

      NEWS-8-4-18 Ryerson summer 2 - 4th August 2018

 

The district is also adding a robotics class this year.  New staff members will be in this coming week. Students return to classes on August 20th.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!