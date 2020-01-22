Morgan County R-II Board to Discuss Exclusive Contract with Pepsi

Pepsi’s new ad slogan for 2020 is “That’s What I Like” and the Morgan County R-2 school district is hopeful that you’ll like it, too. When the board meets in regular session Thursday night they’ll discuss a proposal that would make Pepsi the exclusive drink provider for the district. The agenda also includes approval of the ballot for the April election, a bid for school buses for the 2020-21 school year and a memorandum of understanding with the Missouri Automated Criminal History Site. Thursday’s meeting begins at 7pm in the Middle School Library.