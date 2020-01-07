Morgan County R-II School Board Meeting Again in Special, Closed Session

The Morgan County R-II School Board will meet again in a closed session this evening. The board will hear two items in open session – possibly changing the custodian of records and postponing the long range planning meeting. They’ll then enter executive session to discuss hiring, firing, disciplining, or promotion of employees and a discussion on personnel records and applicants for employment. The meeting begins at 7pm at the Middle School library.
