Morgan County Sends Twelve to Department of Corrections

9/6/2019

Twelve Offenders Sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that in Morgan County Circuit Court action in August of 2019 twelve offenders were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. The twelve are:

1. Kyle J. Martin – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center program.

2. Nicole A. Broyles – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center program.

3. Haylee C. Robertson – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for three counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

4. Dennis J. Eckstein – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 3 years in DOC for the Class E felony of DWI – Persistent Offender.

5. Ricky W. Webb – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for three counts of the Class B Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Mr. Webb was also sentenced to 7 years in DOC in a separate case for the Class C Felony of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree, Attempted Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

6. Earl E. Anderson, Sr. – Sentenced to 11 years in DOC for the Class B Felony of DWI, 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and 4 years in DOC for the Class E Felony of Driving While Revoked.

7. Terry S. Johnston – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prior and Persistent Felony Offender).

8. Tracie L. Huffman – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center program.

9. Stacey L. Hall – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center program.

10. John M. Waugh, Jr. – Sentenced to 6 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

11. Timothy S. Rhoads – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Forgery.

12. Kayondez R. Avalo – Sentenced to 2 ½ years in DOC for the Class E Felony of Resisting Arrest.

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Dustin G. Dunklee and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Kinde & Derik Kinde, through the efforts of Mr. Dunklee’s staff members and the professional investigations of all law enforcement agencies involved.