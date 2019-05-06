Morgan County Sheriff Arrests Six for Drugs, Endangering Children

A sixth person has now been identified as being among five others arrested on multiple counts of possession and endangering charges in Morgan County. Sheriff Norman Dills says 22-year-old Edward Miller, of Gravois Mills, is charged with felony delivery and possession of a controlled substance in connection to the arrests on Thursday at a residence on Proctor Road. Also taken into custody Tracie Huffman of Gravois Mills who’s charged with three counts of endangering and one count each of possession and unlawful use of a weapon, Chase Randall of Camdenton who’s charged with three counts of endangering along with one felony possession count and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, Shyann Hayes of Versailles who’s charged

with three counts of endangering and one felony count of possession, Myles Keyser of Gravois Mills who faces three counts of endangering and one count of possession, and Ricky Webb of Gravois Mills who’s charged with three counts of endangering. During the search, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia along with a 9-millimeter handgun were allegedly discovered…some of which was in a baby crib. Three juvenile children inside the house were turned over to DFS.