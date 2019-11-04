Morgan County Sheriff Cites Eight Sex Offenders for Non-Compliance on Halloween

Sheriff Norman Dills

Eight registered sex offenders have future court dates in Morgan County after failing to comply with Halloween restrictions. The sheriff’s department says deputies conducted 42 compliance checks requiring offenders to be at their registered addresses between 5pm and 1030pm on Halloween night, have no exterior lights on and have a sign posted stating that no candy or treats were being handed out at the residence. The release did not include the nature of the alleged offenses. As of Sunday afternoon, no numbers regarding compliance checks have been released by the Camden or Miller Counties sheriff’s departments.