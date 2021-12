It’s a fairly routine week ending this past Sunday for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Norman Dills says his deputies filed 16 reports highlighted by three reports for illegal drugs and two reports, each, for domestic assault and stealing incidents.

Deputies also responded to reports of unlawful use of a weapon, vandalism, fraud and forgery.

As of this past Sunday, there were 68 county and 44 federal inmates in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.