Morgan County Sheriff Reports Multiple Domestic, Drug-Related Cases

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office responded to seven domestic assault cases during the last week. According to Sheriff Norman Dills, they also handled five drug possession cases, one case each of abuse or neglect of a child and abuse of an elderly or vulnerable person, and at least two reports of third-degree assault. There was one reported case of theft of a firearm and an investigation of someone allegedly firing a weapon at or from a moving vehicle toward a person, moving vehicle, or building. That took place on Leatherman Road on Sunday.