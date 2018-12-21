Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Stover Man After Short Pursuit

A Stover man is facing charges after a brief pursuit by law enforcement. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office was conducting a safety check when the responding deputy allegedly saw someone duck behind a lattice. According to the deputy, the man he saw appeared to be hiding something. When the deputy identified himself, the suspect fled on foot. He was caught after just a short chase. A search of the suspect and the surrounding area yielded a small amount of marijuana. Theodore Brown was charged with possession, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. All three are misdemeanors.