The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a burglary that took place over the past weekend.

Officials say on Saturday around 4 AM, two people entered the Versailles Pharmacy by smashing a window.

Surveillance video shows a white vehicle with a hatchback drive by the business around the time of the burglary, however it remains unknown if that vehicle had anything to do with the break-in.

Both individuals were wearing dark clothing with face coverings and the only identifiable object was a Green Bay Packers glove one of them was wearing.

If you have any information on this burglary, please contact the Versailles Police Department.

