Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Offering Active Shooter Training

Would you know what to do to save yourself, and others, if an active shooter situation developed at your place of employment or worship? Most people don’t and that’s the reason for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department offering “Active Shooter Defense” classes. Captain J.D. Williams is spearheading the training which, he says, extends past places of worship or employment and can happen just about anywhere. The training includes questions and answers, and how to use tourniquets and pressure bandaging. More information about the training is available by getting in touch with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.