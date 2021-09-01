Morgan County Welcomes New MDC Agent

There’s a new Department of Conservation agent working in Morgan County.

Officials welcoming in agent Matt Wheaton as the 2nd agent working in the Morgan Division.

Wheaton comes from Putnam County following his studies at UCM and his work in the Protection Volunteer Program.

Wheaton says he is excited to start working and to meet the people of Morgan County.

Agents in the MDC help protect the forest, fish, and wildlife resources of the state, and interact with and educate youth who enjoy being outdoors.