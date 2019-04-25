Morgan County Woman Waives Arraignment on Child Endangerment Charges

A Stover woman accused of keeping her kids in squalid conditions has waived her formal arraignment, clearing the way for the case to proceed to circuit court. Heather Bryant pleaded “not guilty” to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities allege that Bryant kept three kids in a home with no food, electricity, or running water and that there was animal feces and general overall filth all around the home. Law enforcement was tipped off by a school employee who noticed one of the children drinking from a cup with dirt and mold in it. Bryant’s case will go back before the court for a counsel status hearing May 7th.