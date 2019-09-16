Morgan County Wreck Hurts Two People

A one-car accident on Webb Road, south of Locust Road in Morgan County, sends two people to the hospital. The highway patrol says it happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon when the car driven by 24-year-old Mariah Adams, of Stover, traveled off the road and struck a tree. Adams suffered moderate injuries while her passenger, 26-year-old Jamey Robertson, of Gravois Mills, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lake Regional. Neither one had been wearing a seat belt at the time.