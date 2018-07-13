Morgan R-2 School Board Meeting Scheduled

It’ll be a busy agenda next week for the Morgan County R-2 Board of Education. The board gets together in regular session on Monday with over a dozen items expected under new business. Among them consideration of various bids, policy updates, an agriculture vocational enhancement grant and setting the date of July 20th for a tax rate hearing. A closed session also appears on the agenda to consider student discipline, legal matters and personnel. The Morgan R2 Board of Education begins at 7:00 on Monday in the Middle School Library.