Morgan R-2 Schools Relax Sporting Event Limits – Say 0 Cases Of COVID At The Schools

Morgan County R-2 Schools in Versailles are loosening some of their COVID restrictions.

According to Superintendent Dr. Steven Barnes, the school hit all zeros on their reports Tuesday, meaning there’s no students with COVID, no Teachers with COVID and no one in quarantine.

Because of that, the district is allowing full attendance at all sporting events.

However, wearing a mask will still be required for now.

Barnes says that will be discussed after Teacher’s have had a chance to be vaccinated, which could be finalized next week.

Officials with the Morgan County Health Department say they are planning to hold a vaccine clinic next week at the school.