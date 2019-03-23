Morgan R-II, Camdenton School Boards Schedule Special Sessions

Two area school boards meet early next week.



The Morgan County R-II school board will meet Monday morning at 7:30 when they’re expected to enter into executive session. The agenda, per state law, lists the possible reasons for the executive session as hiring, firing, disciplining, or promotion of employees.



The Camdenton R-III board will meet early Tuesday morning in a special session. Their agenda includes several items, including discussion of the salary and benefits package, insurance, a career ladder program, and an executive session. That meeting will be held at 7am Tuesday in the administration building.