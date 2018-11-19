Morgan R-II School Officials Hope to Reduce Bullying with Laundry at Elementary School

A construction project underway at Versailles Elementary School includes a feature you don’t often think about in a school. They’re following a national trend of installing a laundry facility in the building.
Superintendent Dr. Joyce Ryerson says the laundry facility serves another purpose, as well – cutting down on kids who may be bullied because they don’t have easy access to clean clothes because of their situations at home.
The laundry facility will be included as part of the front office expansion project that began last week.
