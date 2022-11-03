Morgan Sheriff Investigating Candy That Made Child Sick – Cautions Families

An unidentified Lake Area child may have been the victim of Halloween candy that was tampered with, causing the child to be treated at a hospital.

The child’s okay but the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is concerned that other kids may have been affected and they want to get to the bottom of it.

A news release from the office says they believe the candy that apparently made the child ill had been picked up at trunk or treat events in either Stover, Laurie or Gravois Mils.

Sheriff Morgan Dills says if anyone else became ill after eating candy from such events in the county to contact his office.

He also says regardless of whether they attended events in those communities parents should carefully examine all candy before anyone eats it.