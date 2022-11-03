News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Health Local News Top Stories

Morgan Sheriff Investigating Candy That Made Child Sick – Cautions Families

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 2, 2022 , , ,

An unidentified Lake Area child may have been the victim of Halloween candy that was tampered with, causing the child to be treated at a hospital.

The child’s okay but the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is concerned that other kids may have been affected and they want to get to the bottom of it.

A news release from the office says they believe the candy that apparently made the child ill had been picked up at trunk or treat events in either Stover, Laurie or Gravois Mils.

Sheriff Morgan Dills says if anyone else became ill after eating candy from such events in the county to contact his office.

He also says regardless of whether they attended events in those communities parents should carefully examine all candy before anyone eats it.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News School News State News Top Stories

State Fair College Campuses To Close For Veterans Day

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release