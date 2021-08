The Miller County Sheriff’s office says a “most wanted” man is now off the streets.

According to Sheriff Louie Gregorie, Jody Ray Ash was found on Thursday at a location on Redbird Lane near Ulman.

Ash then took off on foot, forcing Deputies and Missouri Park Rangers to give chase.

Ash is a wanted fugitive with a no bond warrant and a Pulaski County warrant.

He was captures and is being held in the Miller County Jail, facing numerous charges.