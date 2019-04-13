Mother Charged After Newborn Put in Danger Twice

A Morgan County woman is facing charges after her young child was involved in two recent incidents in which authorities say the newborn was placed in danger. Chris Johnson of Versailles was already facing a charge of endangering the welfare of the child with drugs when he allegedly wrecked a car while driving drunk with the child inside. Now Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee has filed a charge against the mother, Kelli Ann Browning, also of Versailles. Browning is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.