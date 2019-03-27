Mother of Child Abuse Sentenced for Hindering Prosecution

One of three people charged in a child abuse case in Morgan County has entered a guilty plea for hindering the prosecution of a felony. Rebecca Coerver did not report the suspected abuse of a young child that authorities say was perpetrated by her son, Troy Wyche, despite knowing Wyche was not allowed to be around the child by court order. Coerver was given a suspended imposition of sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. Both Wyche and the child’s mother, Skylar Duhn, still have charges pending against them in that case.