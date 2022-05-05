News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving To Kick Off BUI Campaign At The Lake

ByReporter John Rogger

May 5, 2022 , , , , , , , ,

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is Launching a BUI Campaign at the Lake of the Ozarks.

This is MADD’s first-ever boating under the influence prevention campaign.

It’s being called “BUI = DUI, Know Before You Boat,”

MADD is joining with law enforcement agencies across the country to promote safe boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while impaired.

The campaign launch will take place on May 26, 2022 with a press conference in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, led by MADD National President Alex Otte, who was nearly killed by a drunk boater on July 2, 2010 when she was 13 years old.

MADD will host a press conference where victims of impaired boating crashes, area law enforcement and other guests will help reinforce the importance of protecting the boating public from impaired drivers.

 

****More info:

Background: While drunk driving is the leading killer on America’s roads, alcohol impairment is also a leading known contributing factor in recreational boating crashes. Where the primary cause was known, alcohol was listed as the leading contributing factor in 18% of boating deaths in 2020. During the pandemic, drunk driving on our nation’s roads increased by 14% while vehicle miles traveled dropped by 11%. At the same time, more people took to the water as a recreational activity, potentially putting new, inexperienced boaters on the water who would benefit from outreach and education that BUI = DUI.

By Reporter John Rogger

