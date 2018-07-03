News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Motion for Bond Increase Overruled, GPS Condition Added in Eldon Barber Shop Beating

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Miller County Missouri . Org

Overruled…a motion to increase the bond for a Versailles man accused of, what’s being considered, a brutal beating in Eldon is shot down in Miller County Associate Court. Enoch Gill, who goes by the name “Spike,” is charged with a class-A felony of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or special victim. The charge dates back to June 20th when Gill got into an altercation at a barber shop in Eldon seriously beating the victim and, allegedly, continuing to do so even after the man was already unresponsive. After hearing arguments for the bond to be increased, the motion was overruled with the $150-thousand bond, instead, modified to include GPS monitoring. As of Tuesday night, Gill was still being held in the Miller County Jail with his next scheduled court date set for the 18th of this month.

 

 

 

