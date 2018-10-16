Motion for Change of Venue, Media Presence Filed for Sweet Murder Trial

Legal maneuverings continue behind closed doors in the case of a Rolla man accused of killing two caretakers at the Riverview RV Park and Campground, in Lake Ozark, nearly a year ago. Gary Sweet is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and first-degree assault, along with four counts of armed criminal action. It’s alleged that Sweet was upset about earlier getting kicked out of the park before returning and shooting Jim and Sheri Parker while they were asleep in a campground office bedroom, and then injuring a third person in a nearby RV. The case has been bound over to the circuit court with, both, the prosecution and the defense agreeing to proceed with trial which, currently, is scheduled to begin March 4th. In the meantime, the court is also expected to consider a motion for a change of venue and media coverage inside the courtroom. A date to consider the change of venue and media access has not, yet, been scheduled.