News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Motion for Change of Venue, Media Presence Filed for Sweet Murder Trial

By Leave a Comment

Legal maneuverings continue behind closed doors in the case of a Rolla man accused of killing two caretakers at the Riverview RV Park and Campground, in Lake Ozark, nearly a year ago. Gary Sweet is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and first-degree assault, along with four counts of armed criminal action. It’s alleged that Sweet was upset about earlier getting kicked out of the park before returning and shooting Jim and Sheri Parker while they were asleep in a campground office bedroom, and then injuring a third person in a nearby RV. The case has been bound over to the circuit court with, both, the prosecution and the defense agreeing to proceed with trial which, currently, is scheduled to begin March 4th. In the meantime, the court is also expected to consider a motion for a change of venue and media coverage inside the courtroom. A date to consider the change of venue and media access has not, yet, been scheduled.     

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!