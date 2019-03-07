Motion for New Judge Filed in Kidnapping, Stalking Case

A lake area businessman accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend with a car may get a new judge to hear a case against him. Tom Rickey faces multiple counts in a pair of different cases – one in Sunrise Beach and one in Osage Beach. A motion has been filed for a change of judge in the Sunrise Beach case, in which Rickey faces five counts – tampering with a victim, domestic assault, stalking, and two counts of parental kidnapping. The motion was filed by Caleb Cunningham representing the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.