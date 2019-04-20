Motion Hearing Planned for Former Teacher Accused of Molesting Students

A former teacher for School of the Osage accused of sexual misconduct with students will be in court Wednesday. Mark Edwards is facing two counts of sexual contact with a student, along with charges of statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 14 years old, and third-degree child molestation involving a victim under the age of 14. The charges stem from allegations of misconduct involving two separate victims. The defense has filed a motion for severance of offenses hoping to split those two cases.