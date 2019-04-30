Motor Vehicle Fatalities Down, Boating and Drowning Deaths Up in 2019

Fatal accidents involving motor vehicles have been reduced during the first four months of the year. According to data from the Highway Patrol, 208 people had died in vehicle crashes through April 28th. That’s down from 253 at this same point last year. Boating fatalities are up by one, currently standing at four for the year. Drowning fatalities are also up from a year ago, with six having been recorded so far. There had been three drownings at this time in 2018.