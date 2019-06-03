Motorcycle Crash, Car Accident Send Two to Hospital

A motorcycle accident in Camden County sent a Camdenton man to the hospital with serious injuries. 48-year old Stuart Belcher was thrown from the bike when it went off the road Sunday evening. He was taken to Lake Regional. The wreck happened on Twin Rivers Road.

A Camdenton man is injured in a one-vehicle wreck after his brakes failed while going down a steep hill on Valley Crest Road, west of Valley Crest Lane, in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 4:15 Saturday afternoon. The pick-up driven by 56-year-old William Bradley traveled off the road and struck an embankment. Bradley was not wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional.