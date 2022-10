A head on crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Morgan County Saturday evening seriously injured the operator of a 2002 Suzuki.

The Highway Patrol reports that 45 year old Scott A. Gruber of Stover crossed onto the wrong side of Saw Mil Road near Hillview Road and collided with the oncoming vehicle.

Gruber was life-flighted to University Hospital. The woman driving the SUV was uninjured.