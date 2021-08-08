Motorcycle Riders Arrive In Lebanon To Honor Officer Blackburn

Numerous motorcycle riders making their way through the Lake Area into Lebanon today are honoring the life of Lebanon Police Officer Kendle Blackburn.

The group called “Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride” visited the Cowan Civic Center, pulling a 41-foot trailer, which showcases officers who’ve lost their lives across the United States.

Officer Blackburn died as a result of COVID 19 during the height of the Pandemic.

The group started the ride in the state of Washington and are making their way across the US on a 22,000-mile ride.

The riders will be heading west Towards Kansas for their next stop.