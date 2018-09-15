Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life of a Cole Camp Man

One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on U.S. 52 at Rte-135 in Morgan County. The highway patrol report indicates it happened shortly after 8:15 Friday night. 61-year-old Alan Anderson, of Cole Camp, was on a 2014 Harley following another motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Ronald Williams, of Smithton. Williams attempted to make a right turn and was struck from behind by Anderson who then struck another vehicle which was stopped at the intersection. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.