MU Says No To Mask Mandates For Spring Semester

Reporter John Rogger

Jan 12, 2022

No masks for students at Mizzou.

That’s the decision from the school’s board of curators, who rejected a request to re-instate mask mandates by the school’s President Mun Choi.

Choi wanted mask requirement in classrooms, laboratories, offices, and public buildings when attendance was required and social distancing wasn’t possible.

Curators were skeptic that any mask requirement on campus would help slow the spread of the virus.

They also noted that the city of Columbia and Boone County currently do not have mask mandates.

The Spring semester will start next week with masks recommended in indoor spaces only.

