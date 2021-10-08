News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MU To Partner With Clinical Research Center To Study COVID Vaccine For Kids

Researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, in Columbia, are teaming up with the Clinical Research Center for a study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The study, according to Eric Maze from M-U, will include children ages 6-months 12-years-old…an age group which is considered by some medical experts as a key to bringing the pandemic to an end.

The study will run for 14 months and include phone calls, telemedicine visits and up to seven in-person visits to the clinical research center at the University.

At the current time, children from 6-months to 6-years-old are needed for the study.

More information about the study can be found online at http://KidCOVEStudy.com.

