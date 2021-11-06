Multi-Million-Dollar House Fire Under Investigation Despite Not Appearing As Suspicious

The cause of a fire that destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Osage Beach does not appear to be suspicious but does remain under investigation.

That’s according to Chief Paul Berardi who says that personnel were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon after heavy smoke was discovered coming from the house.

It took about two hours to bring the fire under control with personnel remaining on the scene through the overnight hours to take care of previously unreachable “hot spots” and smoldering debris.

Firefighters from Lake Ozark and Mid-County assisted on the call.