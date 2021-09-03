Multiple Agencies Conduct Large Meth And Cash Bust In Camden County

Three law enforcement agencies working together are getting credit for a drug bust at a home in Camden County.

A search warrant turned up more than 300 grams of meth with a street value of well-over $16-thousand dollars.

Three guns were also seized by police.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says two white men were arrested and taken to the Camden County Jail.

Their names are not being released at this time, but formal charges are expected from the Camden County Prosecutor.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more when possible on News / Talk KRMS.

