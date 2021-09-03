News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Multiple Agencies Conduct Large Meth And Cash Bust In Camden County

By

Three law enforcement agencies working together are getting credit for a drug bust at a home in Camden County.

A search warrant turned up more than 300 grams of meth with a street value of well-over $16-thousand dollars.

Three guns were also seized by police.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says two white men were arrested and taken to the Camden County Jail.

Their names are not being released at this time, but formal charges are expected from the Camden County Prosecutor.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more when possible on News / Talk KRMS.

 

****Press Release:

On September 1, 2021, members of the Camden County Sheriffs Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at residence in Camden County, Missouri.

As a result, officers located and seized 304 grams of methamphetamine, $16,775 in United States Currency, and three firearms.

Two white males were placed under arrest for the aforementioned charges, transported to the Camden County Jail, and placed on a twenty four hour hold pending the filing of formal charges by the Camden County Prosecutor.

