Multiple DWI Arrests Reported in Lake Area

An Iberia woman is injured in a one-vehicle wreck on Highway-17, north of Waynesville, in Pulaski County. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 4:00 Sunday morning when the car driven by 34-year-old Tiffany Baker traveled off the roadway before striking a metal support and embankment. Baker, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, suffered moderate injuries and was treated at the Phelps Medical Center. She also faces pending charges of DWI, careless and imprudent driving and for not wearing a seat belt.

A 63-year-old from Eldon faces a pending felony charge after being stopped for DWI and failure to stay in his lane. The Highway Patrol report says it happened just before 1:30 Sunday morning. Michael Callison, allegedly, had a prescription pill in his possession and also faces a felony charge for that. Callison was taken to the Miller County Jail.

A Jamestown man finds himself in the Morgan County Jail after being picked up by the Highway Patrol early Sunday morning. 39-year-old Christopher Kuhlmann faces a pending felony charge of DWI-aggravated offender and careless and imprudent driving involving a wreck. Kuhlmann also faces pending charges of violating an ignition interlock requirement, failure to register a motor vehicle and not having insurance. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

An Eldon man and his passenger are both taken into custody after a routine DWI stop in Miller County. The Highway Patrol says it happened just before midnight Sunday morning. 25-year-old Dakota McDaniel faces pending charges of DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway…he was released. His passenger, 27-year-old David Bancker of Macks Creek, was taken into custody. Bancker had been wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court, in Miller County, on a larceny charge. He was taken to the Miller County Jail.

 

