The April municipal ballot is now set in the City of Osage Beach with the only contested race being for the position of mayor.

Incumbent John Olivarri will face a challenge from local businessman Michael Harmison.

The rest of the races will be uncontested with incumbents Brad smith running for collector, Kevin Rucker for the Ward-1 seat and Phyllis Marose for the Ward-2 seat.

Running unopposed in the third ward is Kellie Schuman.

The April municipal elections are set for Tuesday, the 5th.