BREAKING: Murder Charge Filed in Miller County

Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey has charged a man with murder. Larry Micah Matthews has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The charges were officially filed today. It is known that the victim was an 18 year old male identified by the initials “D.B.” and the shooting happened at a location along Hwy. 52 about a mile from the jail toward Eldon. The incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. Monday. Matthews allegedly used a shotgun to shoot the victim in the chest. Matthews also allegedly admitted to the shooting. The victim’s body was taken to Boone County for an autopsy.