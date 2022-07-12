A second-degree murder charge has been filed against a Versailles woman following the shooting of a 65-year-old man in Morgan County.

Sheriff Norman Dills says deputies responded during the early morning hours on Friday to a location in the 9300 block of McCasland Road.

Upon arrival, the victim identified as Dennis Seybold was discovered with an obvious gunshot wound.

Taken into custody at the scene was 57-year-old Tracia Caruso who was later charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Caruso is currently being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail and is (was) expected to be arraigned on the charge this (Tuesday) morning in associate circuit court.

Unconfirmed reports are claiming that self-defense may have been a motive in the shooting.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Columbia, Sheriff Dills also says that the investigation into the alleged murder continues.