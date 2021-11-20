Murder Charges Filed Against Men Involved In Cassidy Rainwater Disappearance

The two men arrested in the death of Dallas County Resident Cassidy Rainwater are now facing murder charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the DNA tests performed on a body discovered on the property of James Phelps confirmed her death.

Both James Phelps and Timothy Norton of Lebanon are now facing first-degree murder charges, and charges of abandoning a corpse, along with kidnapping.

Investigators say that Norton admitted Phelps asked him to help kill Rainwater during her stay at his home and that Phelps dismembered her body.

Her remains were found in a freezer.

At this time police do not believe there were any other victims associated with this incident.

Phelps was in court on Friday and judge did deny bond.

Phelps will return to court on December 17 while Norton will appear in court on November 23.