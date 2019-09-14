News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Murder, Rape, Molestation Suspects in Court This Week

Lisa Shockley

Lake area residents accused of murder, rape, and child sex abuse are scheduled for court appearances this week.

In Camden County, Amanda Rice-Foss faces three counts of tampering with a witness and two charges of statutory sodomy in a case involving at least one of her own children. She has a counsel status hearing scheduled for Monday.
The other two cases are both in Miller County. Lisa Shockley is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly providing or injecting the heroin that caused another man’s overdose death. There’s a motion to release her on her own recognizance or reduce her bond on file.
Matthew Tocco is accused of rape and sodomy of a woman in Eldon.

Shockley and Tocco will both be in court Wednesday.

