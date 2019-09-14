Murder, Rape, Molestation Suspects in Court This Week

Lake area residents accused of murder, rape, and child sex abuse are scheduled for court appearances this week.

In Camden County, Amanda Rice-Foss faces three counts of tampering with a witness and two charges of statutory sodomy in a case involving at least one of her own children. She has a counsel status hearing scheduled for Monday.

The other two cases are both in Miller County. Lisa Shockley is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly providing or injecting the heroin that caused another man’s overdose death. There’s a motion to release her on her own recognizance or reduce her bond on file.

Matthew Tocco is accused of rape and sodomy of a woman in Eldon.

Shockley and Tocco will both be in court Wednesday.