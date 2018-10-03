Murder Suspect Extradited from Chicago

- A murder suspect in the Lake Area is now in custody after being extradited from Chicago. Miller County Sheriff Louie Geegorie says Joseph McKenna arrived in Tuscumbia around 7:00 Wednesday night. McKenna is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death, in early June, of Tyler Worthington from the State of California. It’s alleged that Worthington and McKenna had met up in Chicago first before coming to the Lake Area to distribute vape pens containing marijuana oil. Sometime after both arrived in the Lake Area, according to court documents, McKenna shot Worthington before heading back to Chicago. The subsequent intensive investigation was able to pinpoint McKenna who was then picked up in Chicago. He is being held on a $750-thousand bond and could be arraigned sometime before the end of this week.
