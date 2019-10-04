Murder Suspect Granted Small Bond Reduction

A judge has reduced bond for an Eldon woman accused of murder in a drug overdose death. Bond for Lisa Shockley was originally set at $300,000 following her arrest in early August. This week a motion to reduce was approved by the court, lowering the bond to $250,000 cash or surety with a requirement of GPS monitoring. Shockley is charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance stemming from the alleged heroin overdose that’s believed to have caused the death of Charles Weatherford. She’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing November 25th.