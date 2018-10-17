Murder Suspect Scheduled for Preliminary Hearing in December

A Dallas County murder suspect will be back in court in early December. Billy Sage Medley appeared in court Tuesday and was formally read the charges against him and the rights entitled to him. The case has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 7th. Medley is charged in the killing of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas. Another person facing charges in that case, Cody Depriest, filed for a continuance. He’s charged with abandoning a corpse.