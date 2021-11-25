Murder Suspects In Rainwater Case Used Wal-Mart/Websites To Target Victims

New updates are coming in the ongoing murder trials of two men involved in a kidnapping and murder case out of Dallas County.

Prosecuting attorney Jonathan Barker told a court on Friday that both Timothy Norton and James Phelps, both facing murder charges in the death of Cassidy Rainwater, would scout out victims online through websites, as well as at the local Wal-Mart.

Phelps who was in court last Friday was denied Bond, while Norton was in court on Tuesday.

Right now they are not seeking the death penalty but Barker says they are leaving “all options” on the table.