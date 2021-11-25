News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Murder Suspects In Rainwater Case Used Wal-Mart/Websites To Target Victims

By

New updates are coming in the ongoing murder trials of two men involved in a kidnapping and murder case out of Dallas County.

Prosecuting attorney Jonathan Barker told a court on Friday that both Timothy Norton and James Phelps, both facing murder charges in the death of Cassidy Rainwater, would scout out victims online through websites, as well as at the local Wal-Mart.

Phelps who was in court last Friday was denied Bond, while Norton was in court on Tuesday.

Right now they are not seeking the death penalty but Barker says they are leaving “all options” on the table.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com