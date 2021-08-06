News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Name Of Man Arrested In Laclede County Shooting Released Along With More Details

By

We now know the name of a man who was involved in a shooting on Wednesday in Laclede County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Ricard Quiroz Lopez of California Missouri contacted them on his own, indicating he had shot the victim during an altercation at a home on Ripley drive.

The unidentified victim told deputies that he was in the house because he lived there with his ex-girlfriend up until two weeks ago, and that his personal property was still in the home.

Lopez told Deputies he received a “frantic” call from the woman that the unidentified man “wouldn’t leave” and that she was holding him at gunpoint.

Investigators say when Lopez arrived, he apparently took the gun from the woman, asked the man to leave and began shooting at him.

The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez is now facing numerous charges.

