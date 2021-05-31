News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Name Of Man Fatally Shot At Lazy Gators Released – All 3 Suspects Accounted For

By

We now know the name of the man who was shot at killed at Lazy Gators on Saturday night.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s office, that man was 27-year-old Vonza Watson of Jefferson City.

Watson suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Lake Regional, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Sheriff’s office says all three persons of interest have been located in the shooting, 2 of which were taken into custody at the Shady Gator’s complex that night.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you details as they come in.

 

***Press Release***

We can now release the name of the victim. Vonza Watson age 27 from Jefferson City. The third person of interest had been located. We still have no other information to pass on at this time. We are asking the public, if anyone at Lazy Gators has any video of the shooting, to please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243

