Name Of Man Found Dead In St. James Motel Released – New Charges Filed

We now know the name of the man found dead inside the Economy Inn motel in St. James.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s office says they identified the man as 36-year-old Donald Coy Wethy Jr of St. James.

Investigators later identified two people as possible suspects in the case, 20-year-old Josue Martinez of Pennsylvania and 29-year-old Kimberly Riston of California, who later picked up while walking along Highway 63.

Both individuals are now facing first degree murder charges and are being held on no bond.

***Press Release***