News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Name Of Man Found Dead In St. James Motel Released – New Charges Filed

By

We now know the name of the man found dead inside the Economy Inn motel in St. James.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s office says they identified the man as 36-year-old Donald Coy Wethy Jr of St. James.

Investigators later identified two people as possible suspects in the case, 20-year-old Josue Martinez of Pennsylvania and 29-year-old Kimberly Riston of California, who later picked up while walking along Highway 63.

Both individuals are now facing first degree murder charges and are being held on no bond.

 

***Press Release***

PHELPS COUNTY, MO. – On April 21, 2021, at about 8:06 AM, law enforcement officers responded to the Economy Inn Motel in St. James, Missouri, for what was later determined to be a homicide.
During the initial investigation, law enforcement discovered a white male deceased from apparent knife wounds on the parking lot of the Economy Inn Motel in St. James, Missouri. As a result of the follow-up investigation, the victim was identified as Donald Coy Wethy Jr., age 36, of St. James, Missouri. An autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death. (Next of kin has been notified)
Law enforcement determined Josue Martinez, age 20, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, and Kimberly D. Riston, age 29 of Banning, California, were responsible for the death of Mr. Wethy. They were arrested and transported to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department. Warrants were applied for and received.
On April 22, 2021, warrants were issued on both Martinez and Riston. They were charged with Murder 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action (2 Counts), Robbery 1st Degree, and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at NO BOND.
The charges for which Martinez and Riston have been arrested are merely an accusation and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com